First Merchants Corp Grows Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

