First Merchants Corp Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

