First Merchants Corp Has $13.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

