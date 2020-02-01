First Merchants Corp Has $16.07 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $242.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.13. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $172.67 and a 52-week high of $251.81.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.