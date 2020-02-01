First Merchants Corp Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $163.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.49 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

