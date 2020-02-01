First Merchants Corp Has $3.10 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

