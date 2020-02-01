First Merchants Corp Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

CNI stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

