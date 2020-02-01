First Merchants Corp Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $153.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

