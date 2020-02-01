First Merchants Corp Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

