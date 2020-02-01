First Merchants Corp Has $6.60 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 37.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day moving average is $258.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

