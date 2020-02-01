First Merchants Corp Has $7.09 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,933,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $225.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.