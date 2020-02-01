First Merchants Corp Has $8.71 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 1.01% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $94.89 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.