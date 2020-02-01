First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

