First Merchants Corp Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

