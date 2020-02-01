First Merchants Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after acquiring an additional 362,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.