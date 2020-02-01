First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90.

