First Merchants Corp Purchases 2,690 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,802,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $173.22 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.