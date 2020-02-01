First Merchants Corp Raises Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in FLIR Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.