First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 573,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

