First Merchants Corp Sells 10,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

