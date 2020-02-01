First Merchants Corp Sells 19,018 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $113.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

