First Merchants Corp Sells 2,252 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,492,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

