First Merchants Corp Sells 3,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.