First Merchants Corp Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

