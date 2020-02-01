First Merchants Corp Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $160.87 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

