First Merchants Corp Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,779,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $139.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

