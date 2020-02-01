First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

