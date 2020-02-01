First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 678,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,076. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

