First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 1,435 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 4.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

