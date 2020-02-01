First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $73.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 18.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $73,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $163.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.12 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

