First Quadrant L P CA Sells 4,492 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

