First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,074,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

