First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

