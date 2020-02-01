Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.24. 285,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

