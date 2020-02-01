Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 586,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,367. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.