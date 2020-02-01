FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post sales of $500.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the lowest is $491.70 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $448.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

