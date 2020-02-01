FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,000.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. FLO has a market cap of $6.22 million and $52,000.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050412 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

