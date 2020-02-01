FLO (FLO) Tops One Day Volume of $38,924.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, FLO has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $38,924.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00050300 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.