Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $9,863.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00026472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

