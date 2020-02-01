Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00026441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $11,336.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

