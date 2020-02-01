Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.