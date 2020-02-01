FlypMe (FYP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $272,038.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

