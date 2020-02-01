FNB Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $650,968.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,979,593 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.