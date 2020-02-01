Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,960,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 448.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,301 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 234,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 82.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

