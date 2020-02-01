Force Protocol Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

