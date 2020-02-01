Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,948 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,781,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,872,730. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

