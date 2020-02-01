Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 654.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $115.36 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

