Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

