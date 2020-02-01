Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

