Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 157.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,567,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 14,991,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,452. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

